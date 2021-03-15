OPEN APP
Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.

Nagpur lockdown: What is allowed and what isn’t

  • All private offices will remain closed. Government offices will work at 25% capacity.
  • Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.
  • Weekly markets and shopping malls will remain closed.
  • Social, religious, political and all other types of large gatherings will not be permitted. Theatres and sports events with spectators will also not be allowed.
  • Traffic police will be watching traffic to stop unnecessary journeys and checking that most offices and shops.
  • Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed. Online classes will continue.

The state health department on Sunday evening informed Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state had a total of 1,26,231 active cases. The total death toll in the state stood at 52,861.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1962 new COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

