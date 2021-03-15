Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday.
Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST 3 min read . 09:40 AM IST 1 min read . 09:25 AM IST 1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.
Nagpur lockdown: What is allowed and what isn’t
- All private offices will remain closed. Government offices will work at 25% capacity.
- Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.
- Weekly markets and shopping malls will remain closed.
- Social, religious, political and all other types of large gatherings will not be permitted. Theatres and sports events with spectators will also not be allowed.
- Traffic police will be watching traffic to stop unnecessary journeys and checking that most offices and shops.
- Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed. Online classes will continue.
The state health department on Sunday evening informed Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The state had a total of 1,26,231 active cases. The total death toll in the state stood at 52,861.
In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1962 new COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.