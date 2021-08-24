Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested today after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

The BJP leader was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, according to a PTI report. Rane was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody.

Reports claimed that Rane complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rane approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the FIRs lodged against him over his remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, and sought protection from arrest.

The Union minister's petition, filed through advocate Aniket Nikam, sought the FIRs to be quashed. The senior politician also sought an interim order granting him protection from arrest or any coercive action.

The petition was mentioned before a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and N J Jamadar, seeking urgent hearing today itself.

The court, however, refused to hear it and said mentioning (of the petition) was not allowed and asked the lawyer to follow the procedure.

"File an application before the Registry department seeking urgent hearing and then we will consider," the Bombay HC said. The petition has challenged the FIRs lodged against Rane in Pune, Nashik and Mahad in Raigad.

Fadnavis slams Maha govt for using police force against Rane

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed the Maharashtra government for using the police to suppress the Opposition in the state.

"We do not support Narayan Rane's statements. But looking at the way the government is using police force to act in a lawless manner, we will support Rane as an individual and the whole party is with him," he stated.

Fadnavis further said, "Two FIRs have been registered against Rane and a whole team is going to arrest him. Where was this police when Bharat Mata was abused," he said.

He added, "Sharijil Usmani abused Bharat Mata but no FIR was registered against him but you (state govt) filed FIR against Narayan Rane."

The BJP leader also warned Shiv Sena leaders against pelting stones at the party office. "We do not act like hooligans. But if our party office is attacked in the presence of police, we are capable of protecting ourselves," he said.

"This is 'police jivi' government. It is state-sponsored violence just like in Bengal," he added.

Fadnavis further said that BJP will continue with the Jan Ashirwad Yatra even if Rane is arrested.

Rane had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping CM Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane after an FIR was registered against him in the north Maharashtra city over his remarks against the CM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.