Home > News > India > Maharashtra: Nashik farmers unable to sell onions at fair prices
Farmers in Nashik are unable to sell onions at fair prices.

Maharashtra: Nashik farmers unable to sell onions at fair prices

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST ANI

  • Farmers in Nashik have said that they are facing losses as they are unable to sell onions at fair prices
  • 'Our earnings are not even supporting the expense of fuel to carry them to market,' a farmer said

Nashik: Farmers in Nashik have said that they are facing losses as they are unable to sell onions at fair prices.

"We are getting less than half of the price at which we used to sell. Our earnings are not even supporting the expense of fuel to carry them to market. The situation is such we will die of hunger," a farmer told ANI.

He said that the market is down due to coronavirus outbreak.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

