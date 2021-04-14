Nashik : The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 2,43,801 with the addition of 6,829 new infections on Wednesday, said health department officials said.

This was the highest one-day spike in cases registered in the district so far. Earlier, 6,508 new cases were detected on April 8.

The virus claimed 29 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 2,781 they said.

Of these, 14 patients were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, while 15 were from other parts of the north Maharashtra district, the officials said.

Also, 4,979 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the number of discharged persons to 2,03,267, they said.

As many as 9,30,191 swabs have been examined till date out of which 20,527 were tested on Wednesday, the officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via