In a first of its kind initiative, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has begun vaccinating beggars and homeless persons in the township against Covid-19 , reported PTI quoting civic officials. They added that transgender persons will also be vaccinated.

As part of the initiative, 14 people were inoculated in the Belapur division on Wednesday.

"We will ensure no one is left out of the vaccination campaign. Hence, a drive has been undertaken to cover the homeless persons and beggars," said NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar.

The civic body is planning to cover all areas of Navi Mumbai within 10 days.

According to Bhangar, a team of health officials will visit several places to vaccinate the target group. Since homeless people do not generally possess an identity proof, they will be registered on the government portal for vaccination using their biometric data.

"We are vaccinating such beneficiaries after collecting their fingerprints and registering their names on the government portal," the official said, adding that special software has been developed to record the data.

He further informed that the officials will take assistance from NGOs to identify homeless people.

The official also that the total number of vaccines administered in the NMMC limits have crossed the five-lakh mark.

The neighbouring Thane Municipal Corporation has also given out five lakh anti-Covid shots, said city Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday.

Mhaske said vaccination camps were being organised in the city for several categories, including disabled people, senior citizens, transgenders, homeless people etc, in the last few weeks.

"The drive to vaccinate those above 18 years is getting a huge response. It is ongoing in 50 to 55 vaccination centres in the city and every effort was being made to vaccinate at least 10,000 citizens per day," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, another official said medical facilities at the civic-run Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan town of Thane district will be upgraded soon. The hospital, which caters to a large number of patients, will soon get the CT scan and MRI test facilities, he said.

With inputs from agencies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.