Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule’s phone and WhatsApp hacked: ‘Do not call or text…’

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to claim that her phone and WhatsApp has been ‘hacked’. The Baramati legislator urged everyone not to ‘call or text’ her. MP Sule also informed that she had reached out to Maharashtra Police for help.

According to NCP (SP) leader, a police complaint regarding the hacking was lodged online.

“Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help.” read Supriya Sule's X post.

Supriya Sule is the sitting MP from Baramati, Maharashtra. She is also the daughter of Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held later this year, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told his party functionaries from Baramati assembly constituency to tender their resignations to allow him to undertake a rejig in the organizational structure in the backdrop of the disappointing Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024.

Pawar's wife Sunetra lost the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati to sitting MP Supriya Sule.

Further, Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) president and MLA Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu, an ally of the ruling Mahayuti, met NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Saturday.

The Prahar Janshakti Party is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

After the meeting, Kadu said that he would decide on September 1 whether to stay with the Mahayuti or leave the alliance.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule praised Bacchu Kadu for his work on behalf of people with disabilities, despite their differing political ideologies. She expressed hope that everyone would unite for the betterment of the state.