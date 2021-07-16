At least 5,947 schools resumed offline classes for standards 8 to 12 on Thursday in Maharashtra's rural areas that are not detecting Covid-19 cases, said officials from the education department.

"There are a total of 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state where 45,07,445 students study in classes 8 to 12. Of these, 5,947 schools in rural areas reopened on Thursday," said Vikas Garad, deputy director of state council of educational research and training.

He said that a total of 4,16,599 students attended schools on the first day.

According to data presented by the education department, Kolhapur saw the highest number of schools reopening at 940, followed by Aurangabad (631), Yavatmal (502) and Jalna (447), among others.

State guidelines

This came days after the Maharashtra government issued a resolution stating that schools may call students on campus in areas that have not reported even a single case of Covid-19 over the last month.

"A blended approach to education is the need of the hour in these difficult times. While we continue to promote remote learning and online education, we are also working towards a safe resumption of schools in corona free villages," said minister of school education department Varsha Gaikwad.

"As a first step, villages which have not had Covid-19 cases for more than a month and where the gram panchayat resolves to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour in consensus with parents/guardians will be permitted to reopen classrooms for standard 8 to 12 from 15 July," she added.

As per the order, the government had mandated all concerned teachers and school staff to get vaccinated before the reopening.

Further, it required the formation of an eight-member committee consisting of local collectors, school principals and health officials to decide on Covid-free zones. In rural areas, the committee will be headed by the head of the gram panchayat.

Officials said on Thursday that schools reopened after requisite resolutions were passed by respective gram panchayats and in adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines and protocols set by the government.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 61,89,257 with addition of 8,010 new infections on Thursday, while the death toll reached 1,26,560 after 170 patients succumbed to the disease.

Significantly, Parbhani and Jalgaon cities did not report any new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

As many as 7,391 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 59,52,192.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 96.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent. The state now has 1,07,205 active coronavirus cases.

