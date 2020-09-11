"Maharashtra accounts for approximately 15% of India's GDP. Unless Maharashtra gets back on its feet, India's chances for an economic recovery are bleak," said Reuben Abraham, head of IDFC Institute, a policy think-tank. Yet Maharashtra's authorities are unable to ease many restrictions in the state. Public transport, malls and other businesses remain depressed even as the rest of India slowly gets back to business. That is unlikely to change soon for a state that is home to several major industries, including its three most valuable companies: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank .