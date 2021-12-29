Maharashtra NEET UG 2021: The Maharashtra government will start online registration for NEET 2021 state quota counselling from tomorrow (Thursday, December 30). The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the information bulletin on its site - https://info.mahacet.org/

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the test cell said that the admission process for health science courses in Maharashtra will require NEET All India rank of the candidate to be filled during the registration process. "Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered," it said.

Schedule for the Admission Process

Registration begins: 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022

The department said the schedule for CAP round(s) for all health science courses will be declared in due course.

The candidates should download and carefully read the NEET-UG-2021 information brochure, including the instructions given before filling up the online registration form.

The candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents. "It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and also familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses," the department said.

Besides MBBS / BDS, the admission to other health sciences courses i.e BAMS/BHMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/BP&O & B.Sc (Nursing) will be filled on the basis of merit list of NEET UG 2021.

The validity of result of NEET UG 2021 shall be only for current admissions session i.e 2021-22, for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh,BASLP, BP&O and BSc Nursing courses and can not be carry out for the next session of admission for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh,BASLP, BP&O and BSc Nursing courses.

Application process and provisional Merit list

The Commissioner, State CET CELL, Mumbai will conduct the admission process for all the Health Science courses in the State of Maharashtra. Online applications will be invited from eligible candidate(s) for admission to all Government/Corporation, Private and Minority Colleges. Online application form will be made available on website www.mahacet.org.

Admission processing Fee: Cost of online application form of NEET-UG 2021 is Rs. 1000 for State quota for all course and for Institutional quota Rs. 5000 and for both quota Rs. 6000/- for MBBS and BDS course only. This application fee is not refundable, hence candidates are advised to go through the Information Brochure and ascertain the eligibility.

