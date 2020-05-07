Home > News > India > Maharashtra nets 150 crore revenue through liquor sale in four days
A man carries liquor bottles after buying them at a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)
A man carries liquor bottles after buying them at a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)

Maharashtra nets 150 crore revenue through liquor sale in four days

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 08:20 PM IST PTI

  • The amount was collected in four days till Thursday evening, the senior official of the state excise department said
  • Liquor shops were shut for almost 40 days due to the lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government has collected a revenue of around 150 crore through the sale of liquor since Monday when such outlets were allowed to reopen in parts of the state, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was collected in four days till Thursday evening, the senior official of the state excise department said.

Liquor shops were shut for almost 40 days due to the lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But even as the lockdown was extended till May 17, standalone liquor shops have been given permission to operate as part of the relaxations granted by the state government.

"Revenue of around 150 crore was collected by the excise department till Thursday evening through the sale of liquor. There are 10,822 licensed liquor shops in the state, of which 3,261 have re-opened," the official said.

"The state had received over 100 crore revenue through this till Wednesday evening, which increased further by 48.14 crore," the official said.

An estimated 13.82 lakh litres of bottled Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, wine and country liquor were sold on Thursday alone, he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
DMK president MK Stalin distributes food packets and other essentials to the needy people during he nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (ANI)

DMK to protest on May 7 against state govt's decision to reopen liquor shops

2 min read . 06 May 2020
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: HT)

Maharashtra CM Thackeray to hold all-party meet on ways to contain covid-19

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout