Of the 84 cases reported during the day, a dominant 56 were from Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), including 45 from the metropolis, followed by 23 from Pune, four from Nagpur and one from Kolhapur.
MUMBAI :
The state of Maharashtra on Monday reported 84 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours. Monday's addition took the total tally to 78,76,925. The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday.
No new Covid related deaths were registered in the state which kept the death toll unchanged at 1,47,834, a health department official said.
The official said that four of eight circles in the state, namely Akola, Latur, Nashik and Aurangabad did not report a single case. Nashik did not report a Covid-19 case or death for the third consecutive day on Monday, leaving the district's tally at 4,76,040 and the toll at 8,899, an official said.
So far, 77,28,162 people have been discharged post the Covid-19 recovery, including 71 in the last 24 hours, leaving Maharashtra with 929 active cases, the official added.
State health department data showed that, as on Monday, 13 districts, including Chandrapur, Wardha, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Latur and Nadurbar have no active case, while other districts, barring Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Raigad, have active cases in single digits.
It also showed the recovery rate in the state was 98.11%, the fatality rate stood at 1.87%t, and positivity rate was 0.006%.
As per the data, the overall number of tests conducted in Maharashtra so far touched 8,00,59,982 after 13,535 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.