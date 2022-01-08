MUMBAI : The state of Maharashtra has imposed fresh round of Covid-induced curfew measures from 10 January. Move comes to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus fueled by the new Omicron variant in the state.

The state government mandated that restaurants and eateries could function with only 50% capacity.

The official statement said that the restaurants would have to display information about full capacity and present number of visitors within the premises at every given point in time.

Restaurants and eateries can only allow completely vaccinated people within the establishment. They should also be closed from 10pm to 8am, the official statement read.

Regarding Cinema halls, theatres and Natyagrihas, the official statement mandated that only completely vaccinated people can enter.

The institutions are to remain closed from 10pm to 8am.

The cinema halls and theatres will at all time have to display information about full capacity or present number of visitors on a board outside the establishment.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks have been asked to remain closed until further orders.

On Saturday Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths, taking the toll of active cases to 1,73,238 in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!