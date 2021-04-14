OPEN APP
Mumbai: Passengers stand outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI04_14_2021_000034A) (PTI)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Shopkeepers and others in essential services will be fined if they do not follow Covid rules, including vaccination

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced tough restrictions for the next 15 days in the state. This includes a ban on non-essential items and only essential products to break the chain of Covid infections are allowed.

"The war has begun again," CM Thackeray said, addressing the state on the massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

Shopkeepers and others in essential services will be fined if they do not follow Covid rules, including vaccination.

The curbs will be in place till 1 May.

Shops falling under essential services shall follow these guidelines:

a. Essential services shops to operate while ensuring Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) by owners, staff working there at as well as customers in the shop premises.

b. Essential shops owners and person working at all shops to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI. All shops are advised to follow safety measures like interaction with customers through a transparent glass or other material shields, electronic payment etc.

c. Any essential shop owner, person working there at or any customer found defaulting on above requirements shall be punishable by a fine of Rs. 500/- and if the shop is found serving a customer who is defaulting on Covid Appropriate Behavior, the shop will be fined Rs.1000/-. In case of repeated defaults, a shop may be ordered to be closed till end of notification of Covid 19 as a disaster.

d. Movement of personnel to perform duties related to essential shops shall constitute a valid reason for the purposes of 1(b).

e. For Groceries, Vegetables Shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops etc. mentioned in 2(3) above, local authority should study the locations where these are densely located or where people may come together in large numbers and plan out their staggering in terms of locations and if need be in terms of periods of operations. Open public spaces may also be identified for shifting their operations, in case of non-permanent structures. Local authorities are expected to take all the measures to ensure these essential operations do not become a place that facilitates spread of COVID 19. If so deemed necessary, local authorities may also declare some locations as closed for these operations.

f. All shop owners that are closed for now are advised to get all persons working with them to get vaccinated as per criteria of GOI as well as prepare themselves with measures like interaction with customers through a transparent glass or other material shields, electronic payment etc. so that government can expedite reopening of the same without fear of COVID 19 transmission.

