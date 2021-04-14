e. For Groceries, Vegetables Shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops etc. mentioned in 2(3) above, local authority should study the locations where these are densely located or where people may come together in large numbers and plan out their staggering in terms of locations and if need be in terms of periods of operations. Open public spaces may also be identified for shifting their operations, in case of non-permanent structures. Local authorities are expected to take all the measures to ensure these essential operations do not become a place that facilitates spread of COVID 19. If so deemed necessary, local authorities may also declare some locations as closed for these operations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}