Maharashtra - home to the country's financial capital Mumbai - has been India's worst hit state due to Covid-19, accounting for about a quarter of India's 13.5 million cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 new Covid-19 infections.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that most establishments and public places will be closed in the state except those which are deemed essential, including grocery shops, hospitals, banks and stock exchanges.

Under the guidelines for janta curfew, the state government has allowed public transport to operate. However, it has imposed restrictions that will have to be followed. A failure to do so will attract fine.

Anyone using public transport must compulsorily wear mask in a proper manner. Failure to do so will attract fine of ₹ 500.

500. In four-wheeler taxis, if any one person is not wearing mask, the offender and the driver of the taxi will be fined ₹ 500 each.

500 each. All vehicles should be sanitised after every trip

Drivers and other staff of public transport must get vaccinated at the earliest as per Centre's guidelines

Auto and taxi drivers should be encouraged to isolate themselves using a plastic sheet or similar material.

People found violating Covid-protocol on any train will be fined ₹ 500.

Private transport

Yes, it allowed, but only for essential services and during emergency.

The order allows private vehicles, including private buses, to ply in case of an emergency and for essential services. "Any default will be punishable with a fine of ₹1,000," the order states.

New norms for restaurants, bars and hotels

During the lockdown-like curbs, all restaurants and bars in Maharashtra will remain closed for in-dining. It (in-dining) will be allowed in those restaurants that are inside a campus or form an integral part of a hotel.

"Only home delivery services shall be allowed and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup," the order states.

Anyone found violating the Covid-19 protocol will have to pay a fine of ₹1,000 and the establishment too will be slapped with a fine of ₹10,000. In case of repeat offence, the government may even withdraw the establishment's licenses or permissions till the time when Covid-19 pandemic remains.

