Maharashtra politics: As many as 11 newly-elected legislators took oath as members of the Maharashtra legislative council at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Sunday.

Eleven newly-elected legislators took oath as members of the Maharashtra legislative council at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won all nine of the nine seats it contested in the polls for 11 seats in the state legislative council held on July 12.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The BJP won five seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP bagged two seats each. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress won one seat each, while PWP leader Jayant Patil, backed by the NCP (SP), lost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP MLCs Pankaja Munde, Parinay Fuke, Yogesh Tilekar, Amit Gorkhe, and Sadabhau Khot, NCP's Rajesh Vitekar and party general secretary Shivajirao Garje, Shiv Sena's Bhawana Gawali and Krupal Tumane, were sworn in.

Congress's Pradnya Satav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar also took oath at the central hall of the state legislature.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.