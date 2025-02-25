Maharashtra news: 21-year-old student jumps from metro station in Pimpri Chinchwad

Maharashtra news: A 21-year-old student jumped from a metro station in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad in an attempt to die by suicide, police said. He is believed to have been facing financial difficulties.

According to news agency ANI citing police, the student is enrolled in a Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) program at DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The 21-year-old boy attempted suicide by jumping from Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station at around 6 pm on Monday and was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

“The exact reason for the attempt of suicide is unknown, but his friends informed that he was under some financial problem and had pressure from his family,” said senior police inspector Ashok Kadlag from Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

“The incident occurred at around 6 pm, and the boy is in critical condition at YCM Hospital. We are investigating the matter,” he added.

In October last year, a 22-year-old man ended his life by suicide near Goregaon Metro station.

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the man entered the metro station, bought a ticket from the ticket counter and went towards the platform.

Eyewitnesses saw him hop on the grill between the platform and tracks and walk on the tracks before jumping on the road.

Advertisement

The other passengers and metro staff who were alerted rushed the man to the Oscar Hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.