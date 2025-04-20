Maharashtra news: 25 devotees injured as ‘mandap’ collapses in Jalna

At least 25 people were injured during an event on Sunday in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official has said.

As per the official, several devotees were injured after a ‘mandap’ or a stage erected for a religious event in Jalna district collapsed due to strong winds.

According to a report by PTI quoting the official, 13 people have sustained serious wounds and are being treated at Jalna district general hospital, while the remaining twelve are admitted to the rural health centre in Hasnabad.

However, an ANI report said that the Jalna district hospital received 16 patients who had sustained injuries to their head.

“The 'mandap' fell on the people. Till now, 16 people have come to the hospital. We don't know whether any more are coming or not,” Dr Nitin Pawar, in-charge district surgeon, was quoted as sauing by ANI.

The doctor however clarified that none of the injuries were serious.

“Sixteen people have gotten wounds on their heads. None of them is in a critical situation. We have done their CT scan,” he was quoted as saying.

Jalna mandap collapse The incident took place in Wazirkheda village in Bhokardan tehsil at 1pm when a large crowd of devotees had gathered to listen to a 'Shiv Mahapuran' discourse by Santosh Maharaj Adhavne, the official quoted by PTI said.

“The temporary mandap, erected with the help of iron rods, collapsed due to strong winds. Its covering fell on the devotees gathered below,” the official said.

Forer Zilla Parishad member Ganesh Phuke said the event continued after the injured were sent to hospital and the mandap was re-erected. The discourse, which began on April 18, will continue till April 25, and more than 5000 devotees had gathered this afternoon, Phuke added.

11 dead in Delhi building collapse At least 11 persons died and 11 others were left injured in a building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad earlier.

Seven of the dead were from one family -- owner of the building, Tehseen, and six from his family.

The incident occurred around 3 am when a 20-year-old four-storey building collapsed in Shakti Vihar, Mustafabad.