As many as three trains have been cancelled after wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar in Maharashtra, the Western Railway said on Wednesday. These trains are — Dahanu Road-Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel-Vasai Road and Vasai Road-Panvel-Dahanu Road train. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dahanu Road-Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel-Vasai Road and Vasai Road-Panvel-Dahanu Road trains are fully cancelled after wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Western Railway said.

Goods train derailed near Palghar Seven wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the incident occurred around 5.10 pm and no casualties were reported. The goods train, which had 43 wagons and carried iron coils, was heading to Karambeli in Gujarat from Visakhapatnam.

Due to the impact of the derailed wagons and coils, the tracks and overhead equipment suffered major damage, and the full restoration of traffic on the busy Mumbai-Delhi trunk route was likely to take several hours, railway sources added.

The traffic of both long-distance and the Western Railway's suburban trains in the Mumbai region was affected, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 12936 Surat-Mumbai Intercity train was terminated at Vapi, while 16505 Gandhidham-SBC (KSR Bengaluru) Express, 12432 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express and 19260 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Express were diverted via Surat- Udhna- Jalgaon-Kalyan route on Tuesday.

Helpline numbers The DRM-Mumbai Central also issued an helpline numbers. For Vapi, 02267649545 is the helpline number and that of Surat are 02267641204 and 02612401797. Check other helpline numbers here:

Valsad: 02632241903 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Udhna: 02267641801

Virar: 02267639025

Palghar: 02267649706 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vapi: 02602462341

Surat: 02612401797

“The passengers are requested to contact these numbers for any assistance," the Railways said. It added that help desk Provided at Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Udhna Jn, Palghar, and Boisar stations {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

