Maharashtra news: 3-year-old girl brutally mauled to death by stray dogs in Jalna after wandering outside home

A three-year-old toddler was brutally mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the early hours of October 20 after she wandered out of her house in Maharashtra's Jalna city, while her father slept, PTI reported citing police.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Yashwant Nagar area of Jalna city at around 3.30 am on October 20, when the girl wandered outside

Toddler mauled to death by strays: What we know The police official told PTI that the toddler has been identified as Pari Goswami. She was meant to accompany her mother and older sister to their native place in Bihar on October 19, but chose to stay back with her father, it added.

Later in the early hours of the morning on October 20, while her father was asleep, Pari walked out of the house reportedly searching for her mother, and wandered onto the street. There a pack of stray dogs attacked her and dragged the girl to a nearby open plot, the official added.

Pari was rescued by a police constable who was on a morning walk, who noticed the dogs mauling the child and immediately chased them away, the official said.

The local police were alerted, and the severely injured girl was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he added.

According to the official, the tehsil police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway.

