Maharashtra news: 6 missing after boat capsizes in Ujani dam near Kalashi village
In Maharashtra, six people were reported missing after a boat capsized in the evening of May 21 in Ujani dam waters. The incident took place near Kalashi village that is close to Indapur Tahseel of Pune district.
