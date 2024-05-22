In Maharashtra, six people were reported missing after a boat capsized in the evening of May 21 in Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident took place near Kalashi village that is close to Indapur Tahseel of Pune district.

"Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, and police are deployed for search and rescue operations," ANI quoted Pune Rural Police as saying.

The video footage below shows ongoing search and rescue efforts at the site of incidence.

The boat overturned due to the strong waves created by a sudden storm and torrential rain. Meanwhile, Solapur Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Dongre, who was also traveling in this boat, swam from the place where the boat overturned and reached the shore of Kalashi, local news platform Sakal reported.

A total of 7 passengers including three men, two women, two little girls and a boat driver left Kugaon to travel to Kalashi when the incident occurred.

Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil informed that the boat service operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages. “Following strong winds and rains on Tuesday evening, the boat carrying seven persons overturned," PTI quoted Shrikant Patil as saying.

He further added, “An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety." The victims included three men, a woman and two children, the Indapur tehsildar said. He informed news agency PTI that a search operation is underway with the help of the NDRF and local administration.

