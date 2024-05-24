Seven people died and many injured in a boiler blast in Dombivali, Thane, Maharashtra. More updates to follow.

As many as seven people died, and several others got injured in a boiler blast that took place in Thane's Dombivali area in Maharashtra on Thursday, according to a report published by newswire ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level inquiry into the Dombivali boiler blast incident. He also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased while assuring that the government would take care of the treatment of the injured.

"A high-level enquiry will be conducted and an investigation will be carried out against the accused. No one will be spared. The kin of the deceased will be given ₹5 lakh each by the state government. The administration will sponsor the treatment of the injured... The company will also compensate the employees," Shinde told media persons here.

"The intensity of the blast was very high. 6-7 neighbouring factories have been damaged. Residential properties have also been damaged. Highly hazardous companies such as this, which fall under the Red category, will be shifted... The government has decided to shift such factories to non-residential areas," he added as quoted by ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that the administration is providing adequate relief at the incident site. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The incident of a boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. 8 people were involved in this incident; they have been brought out…"

"… arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the collector and he is also reaching the spot within 10 minutes. Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

