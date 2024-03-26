Maharashtra news: 9-year-old kid kidnapped, killed for ransom of ₹23 lakh
A 9-year-old boy named Ibad was kidnapped from a local mosque in Maharashtra's Thane district and killed by a local tailor for ransom. The police and villagers launched a search operation, leading to the discovery of the boy's body hidden in the kidnapper's backyard.
In a terrifying incident, a 9-year-old kid was kidnapped from outside a local mosque after evening prayers in the Goregaon village of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday evening. Before being killed, the accused kept him in a sack and hid in the latter's backyard.
