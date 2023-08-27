Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar visited Pimpri-Chinchwad city for time the since assuming office. His maiden visit after becoming Deputy CM saw a man hanging from a crane to garland the minister.

Pawar arrived at Pimpri-Chinchwad city where Nationalist Congress Party workers gathered in large numbers to welcome the Maharashtra Deputy CM to the city. A viral video shows a man hanging from a crane to put a red garland on Ajit Pawar. The man, Sunil Madane, said that at first NCP workers opposed the idea but agreed to help in pulling off the stunt later. Sunil Madane was suspended by a rope using a crane, hanging at an altitude of approximately 50 to 60 feet, according a Hindustan Times report. See the video here

Deputy Chief Minister of the state in July. Addressing the party workers during his visit, Pawar said, "The country got many leaders, first it was Nehru… Mahatma Gandhi was also a great leader, he liberated the country by following the path of non-violence... After that, we saw the leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri… Then we saw a strong leader in the form of Indira Gandhi…"

Lauding PM Modi he said, “We have seen Narendra Modi’s nine years of work till now, we also saw Chandrayaan-3, the way scientists worked hard for this mission… Narendra Modi himself was keeping an eye on the mission of Chandrayaan-3 while in South Africa and as soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon, he also hoisted the tricolour there and praised everyone."

“Modi ji has said that India's economy which was at the tenth position has been brought to the fifth position and now it has to be brought to the third position to make the country a five trillion economy," Pawar added.