Maharashtra News: Ajit Pawar garlanded by man hanging from a crane | VIDEO1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Pawar arrived at Pimpri-Chinchwad city where Nationalist Congress Party workers gathered in large numbers to welcome the Maharashtra Deputy CM to the city.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar visited Pimpri-Chinchwad city for time the since assuming office. His maiden visit after becoming Deputy CM saw a man hanging from a crane to garland the minister.
Deputy Chief Minister of the state in July. Addressing the party workers during his visit, Pawar said, "The country got many leaders, first it was Nehru… Mahatma Gandhi was also a great leader, he liberated the country by following the path of non-violence... After that, we saw the leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri… Then we saw a strong leader in the form of Indira Gandhi…"
Lauding PM Modi he said, “We have seen Narendra Modi’s nine years of work till now, we also saw Chandrayaan-3, the way scientists worked hard for this mission… Narendra Modi himself was keeping an eye on the mission of Chandrayaan-3 while in South Africa and as soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon, he also hoisted the tricolour there and praised everyone."
“Modi ji has said that India's economy which was at the tenth position has been brought to the fifth position and now it has to be brought to the third position to make the country a five trillion economy," Pawar added.