Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance Ministry portfolio, launched a scathing attack on Opposition parties amid 'criticism' over the state Budget, and alleged that he was being abused for giving ‘three free cooking gas cylinders’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nationalist Congress Party (AP) leader released a video on his X handle and called it an important message for the 13 crore people of Maharashtra.

In the over 10-minute video, Ajit Pawar termed the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme a revolutionary step for empowering women and added, "Many negative people are criticising the budget. They call the Budget bad. I just want to say that the difference between them and Ajit Pawar is that they are only doing politics, and your brother is doing work." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajit Pawar further claimed that he is being abused for announcing three free cooking gas cylinders for the families in the budget announcements. “My only mistake is that I understood the pain of the farmers and tried to erase it through govt schemes… It seems, therefore, the opposition has decided to abuse me."

“‘Vikas’ (development) is our only motto in the upcoming assembly polls," said Pawar

"Don't fall prey to dirty politics. Just keep in mind who is bringing the Ganga of development to your doorstep. Stay away from the leaders who are just making speeches and stand behind those working." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajit Pawar also claimed that baseless allegations of corruption were made against him but could not be proved. “The allegations will never be proved," he asserted.

“Whatever I do, I do it for the welfare of the people and the state. Remember the face of those who are criticising the budget. They are the same people who don't want development to reach your doorstep and keep you away from the benefit of government schemes," Pawar stated, adding till date he has not changed (switched) the party.

Speaking about the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, under which women between the age of 21 and 60 will get ₹1,500 per month, Pawar said, “It will make the mothers and sisters independent for their daily needs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state government is going to spend 46,000 crore on the scheme.

Supriya Sule, the MP from Baramati and daughter of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who defeated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra from the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, said the scheme for women is good in the wake of ‘growing unemployment and inflation’ but that its implementation a few months ahead of the assembly elections is nothing but a “jumla" (gimmick).

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had also termed the Budget “all jumla" ahead of "upcoming elections". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in October.

