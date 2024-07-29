Maharashtra news: American woman of Indian origin found chained to a tree in Sindhudurg forest

A photocopy of her US passport, an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address and some other documents were recovered from her

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 04:10 PM IST
The American woman was tied to a tree with an iron chain in Sonurli village in Sindhudurg. Photo: X
The American woman was tied to a tree with an iron chain in Sonurli village in Sindhudurg. Photo: X

A 50-year-old American woman of Indian origin was found with her leg chained to a tree in a forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Saturday. Identified as Lalitya Kayi, she was discovered in Sonurli village by a shepherd who heard her cries and alerted the police.

The police have recovered a photocopy of her US passport, an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address, and other documents.

 

Also Read | MP: 13-year-old boy rapes, kills 9-year-old sister after watching porn

She was discovered on Saturday evening after a shepherd heard her cries in the forest. Later, the shepherd informed the police, who rescued her and sent her to a hospital.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a police official said: “The woman was rushed to a hospital in Sawantwadi (in the state's Konkan region) and then Oros in Sindhudurg. Considering her mental and health condition, she was shifted to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment. She is out of danger. Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems. We have found medical prescriptions in her possession.”

 

Also Read | Noida bank employee dies by suicide, blames colleagues in suicide note

The official added, “We found her Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address and a photocopy of her United States of America passport. She has been identified as Lalita Kayi. Her visa has expired. We are getting all these documents verified to ascertain her nationality. Police are also in touch with the Foreigners

Regional Registration office,” he added.

As per initial information obtained by police, Lalita Kayi has been in India for the past 10 years.

 

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh news: Women protesters ‘buried’ in gravel. Here’s why

“The woman is not in a position to give her statement. The woman is weak as she has not eaten anything for a couple of days and also as the area experienced heavy rains. We don't know for how long she was tied to that tree. We believe her husband, who hails from Tamil Nadu, tied her there and fled,” the police official said.

As part of the probe, police teams have been sent to Tamil Nadu, Goa, and other places to trace her relatives.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 04:10 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra news: American woman of Indian origin found chained to a tree in Sindhudurg forest

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue