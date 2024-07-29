A photocopy of her US passport, an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address and some other documents were recovered from her

A 50-year-old American woman of Indian origin was found with her leg chained to a tree in a forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Saturday. Identified as Lalitya Kayi, she was discovered in Sonurli village by a shepherd who heard her cries and alerted the police.

The police have recovered a photocopy of her US passport, an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address, and other documents.

She was discovered on Saturday evening after a shepherd heard her cries in the forest. Later, the shepherd informed the police, who rescued her and sent her to a hospital.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a police official said: "The woman was rushed to a hospital in Sawantwadi (in the state's Konkan region) and then Oros in Sindhudurg. Considering her mental and health condition, she was shifted to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment. She is out of danger. Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems. We have found medical prescriptions in her possession."

The official added, “We found her Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address and a photocopy of her United States of America passport. She has been identified as Lalita Kayi. Her visa has expired. We are getting all these documents verified to ascertain her nationality. Police are also in touch with the Foreigners

Regional Registration office," he added.

As per initial information obtained by police, Lalita Kayi has been in India for the past 10 years.

“The woman is not in a position to give her statement. The woman is weak as she has not eaten anything for a couple of days and also as the area experienced heavy rains. We don't know for how long she was tied to that tree. We believe her husband, who hails from Tamil Nadu, tied her there and fled," the police official said.

As part of the probe, police teams have been sent to Tamil Nadu, Goa, and other places to trace her relatives.

