Maharashtra news: Bank official steals gold worth ₹27 lakh in Thane, arrested by police

A bank official was arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing gold worth ₹27 lakh that was pledged by customers.

The accussed has been identified as 29-year-old Sachin Arun Kalan.

According to police, Sachin Arun Kalan, who works at a private bank in Ambernath East in the Thane district, was arrested on June 6 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal breach of trust and other offences.

Also Read | HDFC Bank says CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan falsely targeted by ‘unscrupulous’ people

“Between May and May 26, Kalan, as the bank's relationship executive, was handling gold loan cases. During this period, he took away gold ornaments worth ₹26.90 lakh that had been mortgaged by customers who had availed loans. A detailed probe is underway to cover all aspects of the crime,” a Shivaji Nagar police station official said, according to news agency PTI.

Further investigarion is underway into the matter.

Delhi Police nabs man in Kerala for duping retired colonel of ₹ 18.8 lakh in forex investment fraud A 29-year-old fisherman from Kerala has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly duping a retired army colonel of over ₹18.8 lakh after promising high returns from foreign exchange (forex) investments, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sreejith Rajendran, a resident of Azheekal in Kollam district of Kerala, was apprehended from his hometown, he said.

The police said Sreejith, who studied till Class 10 and is a fisherman by profession, was enticed into the racket by a friend who flaunted a lavish lifestyle funded through fraudulent means. Driven by greed and a desire for easy money, he became part of the syndicate.

Earlier this year, another accused, Sunil, from Jodhpur was arrested in connection with the same gang. The mastermind of the operation, Anandhu Lal from Kollam, is still at large, according to the police.

"The victim, a retired Colonel, was lured into the scam in December 2023 after receiving unsolicited messages and calls from a woman who identified herself as 'Cute Arvin Anghita'.

She convinced him of potential profits in the forex market and encouraged repeated investments," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Under the guise of high returns, the complainant was coaxed into transferring money in several instalments. When he sought to withdraw funds, he was told to make additional payments to process the withdrawal, he said, adding that eventually, a total of ₹18,80,818 was taken from him.