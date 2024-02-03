Maharashtra news: BJP MLA opened fire at Shiv Sena-EK leader in Thane. 10 developments
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction's Kalyan chief Mahesh Gaiwad and one of his supporters were hit by five bullets and both of them are being treated at a hospital nearby.
The rift between political parties and leaders is common, but sometimes they go beyond control. Something like this took place in Thane's Ulhasnagar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction's Kalyan chief Mahesh Gaiwad.