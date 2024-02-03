The rift between political parties and leaders is common, but sometimes they go beyond control. Something like this took place in Thane's Ulhasnagar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction's Kalyan chief Mahesh Gaiwad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters were hit by five bullets and both of them are being treated at a hospital nearby.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and 2 other accused were brought to Ulhasnagar Magistrate court, which sent BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad to Police custody till 14 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what we know so far: 1) On Friday night, Ganpat Gaikwad's son had gone to a police station in neighboring Ulhasnagar to file a complaint in connection with the dispute when Mahesh Gaikwad arrived with his men.

2) A little later, the Kalyan East MLA too also reached the police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) As per the video, circulating on social media, Ganpat's supporters indulged in a clash and opened fire on Mahesh's men when both the leaders were having a conversation in the hall of senior inspector Anil Jagtap of Hill Line police station.

4) In the firing, Mahesh Gaikwad was badly injured and undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital.

5) Ganpat Gaikwad, while speaking to Zee24taas over the phone before his arrest, said that he used the firearm as his son was being beaten at the police station, alleging, that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to establish a 'kingdom of criminals" in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) On Saturday, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and 2 other accused brought to Ulhasnagar Magistrate court, which sent BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad to Police custody till 14 February.

7) Deputy CM and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has ordered a high-level probe to find out what made the MLA open fire and under what circumstances.

8) The matter is related to a land dispute, where Ganpat Gaikwad said he had bought a plot ten years ago, alleging Mahesh Gaikwad occupied it by force. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said it was wrong for elected representatives to take the law into their own hands.

10) Commenting on the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "...Firing incident is happening in the home town of CM Eknath Shinde and the MLA openly says that Shinde forced him to shoot, that the CM should resign...Today, it happened at a Police station. The manner in which the CMO has become a den of goons, I fear that such incidents can take place even at Mantralaya and CMO."

