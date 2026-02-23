CBI to probe Ajit Pawar's plane crash? Devendra Fadnavis speaks with Amit Shah over NCP's demand

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the state government requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday on the eve of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will ensure that all doubts regarding the plane crash are cleared.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar plane crash: Preliminary report to be out on or before Feb 28

“I had received a letter from the NCP [an ally of the BJP], seeking a CBI probe into the air crash and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah,” he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"Along with investigations by the DGCA [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] and state CID [Criminal Investigation Department], there will be a probe by the CBI," Fadnavis reportedly added.

Ajit Pawar killed in plane crash Ajit Pawar and four others onboard a chartered plane were killed when it crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

The late NCP chief's nephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has raised several allegations regarding the plane crash circumstances and suspected foul play.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar plane crash: AAIB to issue preliminary probe report

On Saturday, Rohit Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu be asked to resign till the inquiry into the incident is completed.

He also raised questions regarding the company VSR that owned the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft and its purported links with Naidu.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis added that the DGCA was conducting an audit of the VSR Company and all its logbooks were being checked.

Also Read | Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, others die in Baramati plane crash

"We have to wait for the probe report and avoid speculation. There may be doubts that have to be referred to the appropriate authority. We will also ensure a regular follow-up of the investigation. I feel the DGCA and civil aviation ministry have nothing to hide," he said.

Noting the probe is important for the safety of all political leaders, Fadnavis recalled that he had travelled on the VSR plane several times.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, who was also present at the presser with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said, “We have requested a CBI probe into the air crash and the chief minister has assured a thorough investigation.”

Fadnavis also took a swipe at the Opposition after leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) skipped the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting on the eve of the state Budget session, which is likely to witness intense debates on Ajit Pawar's plane crash and other issues.

The Opposition boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Fadnavis, claiming the state government had not expressed any regret over the potential impact of the Indo-US trade deal on cotton growers and fisherfolk from Maharashtra.