Maharashtra news: Father kills son over porn addiction, teasing girls

A father from Maharashtra's Solapur has reportedly killed his teen son after seeing his addiction to porn videos and teasing girls in school.

According to the police, the father, identified as Vijay Battu poisoned a drink of his son Vijay and killed him, NDTV reported.

The police have arrested the father.

On 13 January, the police received a missing person's report about a teen. Later, the family identified the body of Vishal and the autopsy report revealed that he was poisoned.

The police have registered a case of murder and begun the interrogation of the family. After noting discrepancies in their responses, the police took the boy's father into confidence, who soon broke down and confessed to the crime.

The father told police that his son did not focus on his studies. Vishal used to tease girls in his school and watch obscene videos on his phone, his father alleged. Soon, complaints started coming in from his school as well, he further said.

Frustrated with their son's behaviour, Battu took Vishal to Tuljapur Road on his two-wheeler on 13 January and gave him a poisoned cold drink to his son.

Soon Vishal felt unconscious and Battu returned home alone.

In the evening, both parents went to a local police station and filed a missing person's report. However, after the investigation, the police found that the father was the accused.

