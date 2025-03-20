Maharashtra news: Fire breaks out in furniture shops at Azad Chowk. Details here

A fire erupted in furniture shops at Azad Chowk, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. Firefighters arrived and successfully contained the blaze, reported ANI.

The police suspect that the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

“Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on,” Inspector Dilip told ANI.

Violence in the district Meanwhile, in a separate development, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district hit the headlines after violence erupted over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb. The incident has injured 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs. Following the incident, a curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

What led to the violence? The tensions began on Monday after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Mahal area to remove Aurangzeb's tomb. According to police, violence erupted over rumours spread that ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during the agitation. Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community, PTI reported.

Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Assembly that an investigation is underway.

"The investigation is underway in the Nagpur violence case...There is peace in the city at present. There have been no riots here in the past several years...Some people did all this deliberately... The rumour was deliberately spread...There are many challenges on the issue of law and order, and we will be able to meet them," Fadnavis told the state assembly.

Opposition on Nagpur violence However, the opposition alleged that the BJP government in Maharashtra will turn the state into “next Manipur.”