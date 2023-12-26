Maharashtra News: Fire breaks out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Nanded, probe underway
Though there is no information as of yet on the number of injured people.
A fire broke out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Maharashtra's Nanded on 26 December, reported news agency ANI.
Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot and trying to douse the fire.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
