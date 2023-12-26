A fire broke out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Maharashtra's Nanded on 26 December, reported news agency ANI.

“Fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard today. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident and there was no damage to any other coaches," ANI quoted the CPRO South Central Railways as saying. The Railways have initiated a probe.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot and trying to douse the fire.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!