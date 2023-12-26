Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra News: Fire breaks out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Nanded, probe underway

Maharashtra News: Fire breaks out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Nanded, probe underway

Livemint

  • Though there is no information as of yet on the number of injured people.

Purna-Parli passenger train. (Screenshot)

A fire broke out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Maharashtra's Nanded on 26 December, reported news agency ANI.

“Fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard today. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident and there was no damage to any other coaches," ANI quoted the CPRO South Central Railways as saying.

The Railways have initiated a probe.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot and trying to douse the fire.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

