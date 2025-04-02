Five dead in bus and SUV crash in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

In eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district, five people died in a collision involving a bus and an SUV on Wednesday morning.

Updated2 Apr 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Efforts were on to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

Five persons were killed in a collision of a bus and an SUV in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said.

Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, he said.

Efforts were on to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin, the official added.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Road safety remains a critical issue, emphasizing the need for stringent measures.
  • The accident involved multiple vehicles, showcasing the dangers of high traffic areas.
  • Immediate emergency response is crucial in preventing further casualties in such incidents.
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 08:39 AM IST
