Five dead in bus and SUV crash in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Five persons were killed in a collision of a bus and an SUV in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said.

Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, he said.

Efforts were on to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin, the official added.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)