Girder launching machine collapses in Maharashtra's Thane district, kills 141 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:19 AM IST
Maharashtra grider collapse: The grider machine which collapsed was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway.
A girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Maharashtra's Thane district. In this unfortunate mishap atleast 14 people have died while three got injured, news agency ANI has reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×