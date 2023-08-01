A girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Maharashtra's Thane district. In this unfortunate mishap atleast 14 people have died while three got injured, news agency ANI has reported.

As per the information, the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway.

While speaking to ANI, Shahpur Police said, "14 people died and three injured after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane. The machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway."

Earlier on Sunday, a highway police staffer and another person were killed after after a truck rammed into a police van on the Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The highway police personnel were checking a truck on a bridge when another truck rammed into the police van from behind.

Prior to that, at least six people were died while 21 were injured when two luxury travel buses collided on the National Highway 6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, police said as reported by PTI. One of the buses was carrying pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra to Hingoli, while the other bus was on its way from Nagpur to Nashik, police said.

(More details are awaited)