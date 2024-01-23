Maharashtra News: Deputy Chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that thirteen people were arrested by the Maharashtra Police for being involved in a scuffle that broke out between two communities at Mira Road on Monday, ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. Police urged the people of Mumbai to maintain peace and said the cops had taken “timely action". Fadnavis also informed that the police have launched a probe into the incident. Heave security has been deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have been deployed in the area. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to microblogging site X to share the update. “13 have been arrested so far & detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify & arrest others involved too. There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law in their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra❗️"

On Monday, it was reported that a dispute broke out between two communities at Mira Road's Naya Nagar area near Mumbai in Maharashtra.

According to police, the incident occurred on 11pm on Sunday. Videos of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale told news agency ANI, "The conflict between the two communities broke out at around 11 pm on Sunday when some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai."

"Shortly after, an argument broke out between the Hindu community and some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," he said.

"Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and MBVV police have sought two days of custody: DCP Jayant Bajbale," said Jayant Bajbale.

