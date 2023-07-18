Maharashtra news: IMD issues alert for heavy to very heavy rains on 19 July in THESE areas1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Maharashtra news: Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the city's average rainfall being recorded at 88.24mm
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for various parts of Maharashtra as it forecasted heavy to heavy rains in the state. Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the city's average rainfall being recorded at 88.24mm. The weather department issued a ‘Red’ alert for Palghar, Raigad, and an ‘Orange’ alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri on 19 July.
