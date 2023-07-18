Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for various parts of Maharashtra as it forecasted heavy to heavy rains in the state. Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the city's average rainfall being recorded at 88.24mm. The weather department issued a ‘Red’ alert for Palghar, Raigad, and an ‘Orange’ alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri on 19 July.

Furthermore, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned about the likelihood of isolated instances of 'extremely heavy' precipitation in the Konkan region on 19 July, which corresponds to a staggering amount of over 204.4mm of rainfall in a single day.

“A low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen the offshore monsoon trough near Maharashtra. When this system moves closer toward the shore or inland around July 18, Mumbai and adjacent parts of the Konkan will see a monsoon revival," said a scientist with the IMD in the city.

People should remain cautious

Palghar and Thane districts will remain under the same alert on 20 July and Raigad will remain on an orange alert until 21 July. The District Collector of Palghar urged people to remain cautious, stay indoors and not venture near the water bodies.

Matheran hill station located in Raigad district experienced a remarkable downpour of 9cm within a span of 24 hours, concluding at 8:30 am on Monday. Additionally, Thane district registered a cumulative rainfall of 46.4mm.

In the upcoming week, Mumbai is expected to experience maximum temperatures ranging from 28 to 29°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 24°C. The skies will be characterized by cloudiness and overcast conditions, resulting in limited to no sunlight, the weather department said.

Mumbai local trains are also facing several disruptions due to the rains with commuters claiming that there is a 20-25 minute delay in train operations.

(With agency inputs)