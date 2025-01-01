Curfew has been imposed in Paladhi village of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra after a dispute between the driver of a minister's car and a group of locals triggered violent clashes between two groups, leading to arson and vandalism. While the clashes broke out on Tuesday night, December 31, in Kasaiwada area of Paladhi village, incidents of violence were reported only on Wednesday. The Congress took a jibe at the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, accusing it of diverting public attention to avoid accountability for development demands.

Speaking on the Jalgaon clashes, Congress MLA Nitin Raut said, “The law and order in the state is not going on the way it should. The government is not paying attention to it and it is involved in making people fight in the name of religion and caste. They want people to be busy with such issues so that they won't demand development from the government…This is the failure of the government.”

The situation is now under control, police said. Also Read | Maharashtra ambulance explosion: Pregnant woman escapes oxygen cylinder blast in Jalgaon | Watch video

JALGAON CLASHES: WHAT HAPPENED? An official reported that a heated exchange broke out between locals and the driver of state minister Gulabrao Patil's car in Kasaiwada after the driver honked and asked them to make way.

Gulabrao Patil, a Shiv Sena leader and the minister for water supply and sanitation, was not present, but a member of his family was riding in the car.

While the argument ended at the spot, some persons from the locality later went to a village square and protested, he said. Another group then arrived there, leading to clashes.

The official said several shops were burnt and public property was damaged. A few persons have been detained for arson and damaging public property, and probe is underway.

Mahendra Suryavanshi, Tehsildar, Dharangaon said, “The incident that took place in Paladhi village of Jalgaon at night (yesterday). After that Police were present at the spot...as per the instruction of the District Magistrate, those who suffered loss, a probe is being conducted...will submit the report to the district magistrate.”

Reacting to the reports of clashes, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad blamed the minister for the violence and said, “That also has a political background. Minister Gulab Rao Patil is responsible for that chaos.”