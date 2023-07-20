Landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad leaves 5 dead, many feared trapped inside debris. Rescue operation underway2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Raigad landslide: The NDRF said that two teams have reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.
Rescue operation is underway by NDRF after a landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured. The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday.
Earlier, the NDRF had said that two teams reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.
Meanwhile, the village is located near Irshalgad fortress located between Matheran and Panvel. The fortress is a sister fort to Prabalgad. Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road. Chowk village on Mumbai-Pune Highway is the nearest town. The district administration has requested trekkers groups for help in the search and rescue operations. This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district. That massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families. The final death toll was 153 when the rescue operation was stopped. Nothing of the old village remains except for its school building.
Yesterday, IMD had issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts of the state. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Raigad today. The schools in the districts will also remain closed today.
(More details awaited)