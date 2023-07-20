Rescue operation is underway by NDRF after a landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured. The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday. Updating on the incident, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, till now five bodies have been recovered and from 75 people have been rescued from the debris in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also arrived at the site of the landslide to take stock of the situation. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also coordinating the rescue and relief operations at the emergency control room in Mumbai.

Earlier, the NDRF had said that two teams reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.

Meanwhile, the village is located near Irshalgad fortress located between Matheran and Panvel. The fortress is a sister fort to Prabalgad. Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road. Chowk village on Mumbai-Pune Highway is the nearest town. The district administration has requested trekkers groups for help in the search and rescue operations. This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district. That massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families. The final death toll was 153 when the rescue operation was stopped. Nothing of the old village remains except for its school building.

Yesterday, IMD had issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts of the state. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Raigad today. The schools in the districts will also remain closed today.