Maharashtra news: Local trains halted at Central Railway Station. Here is why

Maharashtra news : The CPRO of Central Railways, on Tuesday, said that local trains were stopped at Central railway station as protesters agitated against the alleged sexual assault incident with a girl child at a school in Badlapur.
According to a video released by PTI, thousands of people were seen agitating, after a school sweeper was arrested in connection with the case, in Maharashtra.
VIDEO | People gather in huge number demanding justice after a school sweeper in Maharashtra's Badlapur was arrested for assaulting two young girls. Here's what DCP Sudhakar Pathare said:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2024
