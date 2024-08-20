Maharashtra news: Local trains halted at Central Railway Station. Here is why

Protesters halted local trains at Central railway station over an alleged sexual assault on a girl child at a Badlapur school, said CPRO Central Railway.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Aug 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Maharashtra news : The CPRO of Central Railways, on Tuesday, said that local trains were stopped at Central railway station as protesters agitated against the alleged sexual assault incident with a girl child at a school in Badlapur.

According to a video released by PTI, thousands of people were seen agitating, after a school sweeper was arrested in connection with the case, in Maharashtra.

(This is a breaking update. Keep checking for more updates)

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 10:40 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra news: Local trains halted at Central Railway Station. Here is why

