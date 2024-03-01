Maharashtra news: Madrasa student stripped, spat on by teacher, classmates for ₹100 watch theft
The student, from Gujarat's Surat, was enrolled at the Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa in Sambhajinagar. A case has been filed against the teacher in the Madrasa who brutally beat up the student, also spitting on them, for the alleged crime.
Maharashtra News: In Aurangabad, renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a Madrasa student was reportedly spat on and brutally thrashed on allegation of stealing a watch from a neighbouring shop. According to media reports, the student of the Madrasa was beaten up by their own teacher.