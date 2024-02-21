Maharashtra News: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announces statewide 'Rasta Roko' on 3 March
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announces statewide 'Rasta Roko' on 3rd March to demand implementation of 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification
Maharashtra News: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced statewide 'Rasta Roko' on 3 March. Jarange plans to implement the Rasta Roko demonstration to demand implementation of 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message