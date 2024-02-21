Maharashtra News: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced statewide ' Rasta Roko ' on 3 March. Jarange plans to implement the Rasta Roko demonstration to demand implementation of 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification.

Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday claimed the bill providing 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community would not stand legal scrutiny and reiterated his demand that the Maharashtra government's draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas be converted into a law.

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC head.

A substantial number of castes and groups are already placed in the reserved category, getting about 52 per cent of reservations altogether. It would be completely inequitable to place the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, the bill said.

As per the draft notification issued by the state government last month, if a Maratha person has proof to show that he or she belongs to Kunbi caste, the person’s blood relatives too would be recognised as Kunbi.

Kunbis fall under the OBC category and get quota benefits.

The scrutiny of the draft notification issued last month for granting certificates to “extended blood relatives" of Kunbi Marathas is currently underway as 6 lakh objections have been received, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Jarange on Wednesday said the government issued a draft notification (earlier this month) for giving quota to the relatives of Marathas.

"But it didn't implement it and no discussion took place over it in the special session of the assembly. People still have faith in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He should accept that the oath (on granting reservation) he took earlier is still incomplete. He should tell the hurdles in implementing the quota for relatives (of Marathas)," he said.

Jarange claimed the government would have "regretted" its decision of 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community because no one celebrated in the state after it was announced.

"The (Maratha) community people have understood that this is the same reservation that they were given earlier also (but was later struck down)," he added.

"The Maratha community has nothing to do with the 10 per cent reservation given in the special assembly session on Tuesday. It will not stand legal scrutiny," he said.

A meeting of Maratha community members will be held in Antarwali Sarati village in the afternoon after which further course of action will be decided, he said.

Jarange also said he will continue to take medical treatment following the Bombay High Court's directive.

After tabling the bill in the Lower House on Tuesday, CM Shinde said as many as 22 states in the country have crossed the 50 per cent reservation mark.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!