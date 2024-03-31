Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra news: Massive fire in scrap godown in Bhiwandi

Livemint

Massive fire breaks out in a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area. Two fire tenders are present at the spot.

A massive fire broke out in a scrap godown of Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area on Sunday morning. After getting the information, two fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the blaze.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

