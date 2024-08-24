Maharashtra News: Hyderabad-bound private helicopter from Mumbai crashes in Pune district; 4 injured

A private aviation company's helicopter crashed near Paud village in Mulshi tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district on 24 August, reported news agency ANI.

Sharing more inputs, SP Pankaj Deshmukh Pune Rural Police stated that the private helicopter was going from Mumbai to Hyderabad where 4 people were travelling. He added that assessment is being done of any injuries to the people on board.

Maharashtra | A private helicopter crashed near Paud village in Pune district. The helicopter belongs to a private aviation company. It was going from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, the captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest… https://t.co/Z2MkvvXi91 pic.twitter.com/kF5qg7HOV2 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2024

Later he informed, as ANI quoted, “Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition.”

"The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," he added.

#UPDATE | Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition: SP Pankaj Deshmukh Pune Rural Police https://t.co/9GmQwt2Aku — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2024

Nepal chopper crash: Earlier on 7 August, in a helicopter crash in Nepal, near the mountains just northwest of the capital Kathmandu. four men and a woman on board were killed, reported PTI.

The bodies of four men and a woman were pulled from the wreckage, Krishna Prasad Humagai, the government administrator of Nuwakot district, was quoted by PTI as saying.

The official added that both police and army rescuers reached the area, and two rescue helicopters were also sent to assist in the operation.

According to details, took off from Kathmandu international airport at 1:54 p.m. local time and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi -- which is on a mountain covered by forest.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350, belonging to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff.