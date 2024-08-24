Maharashtra News: Hyderabad-bound private helicopter from Mumbai crashes in Pune district; 4 injured

Sharing more inputs, SP Pankaj Deshmukh Pune Rural Police stated that the private helicopter was going from Mumbai to Hyderabad where 4 people were travelling.

Livemint
Updated24 Aug 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Helicopter crashed in Pune.
Helicopter crashed in Pune. (X/@ANI)

A private aviation company's helicopter crashed near Paud village in Mulshi tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district on 24 August, reported news agency ANI.

Later he informed, as ANI quoted, "Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition."

Later he informed, as ANI quoted, “Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition.”

"The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," he added.

Nepal chopper crash:

Earlier on 7 August, in a helicopter crash in Nepal, near the mountains just northwest of the capital Kathmandu. four men and a woman on board were killed, reported PTI.

The bodies of four men and a woman were pulled from the wreckage, Krishna Prasad Humagai, the government administrator of Nuwakot district, was quoted by PTI as saying.

The official added that both police and army rescuers reached the area, and two rescue helicopters were also sent to assist in the operation.

According to details, took off from Kathmandu international airport at 1:54 p.m. local time and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi -- which is on a mountain covered by forest.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350, belonging to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff.

More details awaited.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Maharashtra News: Hyderabad-bound private helicopter from Mumbai crashes in Pune district; 4 injured

