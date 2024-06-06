Maharashtra news: Mumbai police, BMC officials injured during stone pelting incident in Powai
Maharashtra, Mumbai: In Mumbai's Powai region, few police personnel were injured following a stone pelting incident. Locals pelted stone at Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials during an anti-encroachment drive in the Powai area.