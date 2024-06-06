Maharashtra, Mumbai: In Mumbai's Powai region, few police personnel were injured following a stone pelting incident. Locals pelted stone at Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials during an anti-encroachment drive in the Powai area.

According to reports, police presence has been increased in the Powai area. The stone-pelting incident took place at Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar, during an anti-encroachment drive being carried out by BMC officials.

Soon after the incident that occurred around 1 pm, the BMC stopped the anti-encroachment drive, a civic official said.

“A few police personnel have been injured in stone pelting on Police and BMC officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai area. Heavy police presence in the area," said Mumbai Police.

"Locals hurled stones at the policemen and the BMC team when an anti-encroachment drive was underway in Jai Bhavani Nagar of Powai," said a BMC official.

A few police personnel, who were providing security to the civic staff, were injured in the stone-pelting, the official added.

A video clip of the stone pelting incident has gone viral on social media, which shows a group of men and women hurling stones at the police and BMC staff. It also shows the police personnel trying to run away in a bid to save themselves from being hit by stones.

According to Lokmat Times, people got enraged with the Mumbai Police and BMC officials when they arrived at the Powai area to demolish some encroachments. The locals started pelting stones at the officials.

The latest update from Free Press Journal reads that it is unclear that what led to the outrage among the locals that led to the stone pelting. However, Mumbai police is trying to control the situation at the location for now.

