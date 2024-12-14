In a unique case, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nanded was allegedly kidnapped by eight to nine persons and then released some time later, reported PTI on Saturday.

This has prompted the police to register an FIR and begin a probe, said an official, adding that Nanded Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Gaurav Kotgire was abducted from Bafna area, some 670 kilometres from Mumbai.

"He was bundled into an SUV when he was working in his garage and taken to an unidentified location. He was released a few hours later, after which he approached police. He has claimed the accused had covered their faces and threatened him with a weapon. The accused allegedly told him to not indulge much in politics and property deals as well as talk ill of other leaders," the official informed.

The Itvara police station official said that a case of kidnapping and other offences has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons and efforts are on to trace and nab the accused.

Similar case: A few days ago, comedian and actor Sunil Pal claimed that he was kidnapped in Delhi on December 2, but escaped after paying a ransom of ₹8 lakh to the kidnappers, reported the Free Press Journal.

But later reports of his alleged fake kidnapping surfaced on social media, with some suggesting he staged his own kidnapping. An audio, featuring Sunil's voice, surfaced too. The Livemint couldn't verify the authenticity of the viral audio.

Like Sunil Pal, Stree 2 actor Mushtaq Khan also alleged that he was kidnapped in Meerut, reported Indian Express.

A similar modus operandi like Sunil Pal was allegedly used by the kidnappers, where the actor was paid an advance amount to attend the event and provided with flight tickets.

The report added that Mushtaq Khan was allegedly tortured the actor for 12 hours and demanded a crore as ransom. But later, the kidnappers took ₹2 lakh from the actor and his son’s account. After sometime, Mushtaq ran away when he heard the morning azaan, believing a mosque would be close by.