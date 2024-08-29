Cracks within Maharashtra NDA? Ally Ajit Pawar’s NCP to protest over Shivaji statue collapse

Maharashtra news: NCP led by Ajit Pawar called for a silent protest over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, demanding action against those responsible. This comes days before Maharashtra's General Assembly elections.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated29 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Maharashtra news: A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapsed eight months after its installation,
Maharashtra news: A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapsed eight months after its installation, (PTI)

Condemning the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar raised a call for a silent protest, demanding action against the culprits. This points to cracks within within the ruling coalition-NDA in Maharashtra and comes days ahead of General Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

NCP president Sunil Tatkare in a statement said, "It is very painful and heart-wrenching that the statue of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at the Rajkot fort in Malvan has crashed. It is shocking that this statue fell in just eight months (after it was inaugurated)," NDTV reported.

Also Read | ‘Strong winds’ behind collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue: CM Eknath Shinde

Sunil Tatkare alleged that an unforgivable mistake was made. He declared that the party has decided to organise a rally across the state on Thursday, August 29, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. The silent demonstration will be held in front of the statue of the Maratha warrior to protest against this tragedy and to take precautions to prevent such untoward accidents from happening in the future.

"We will demand that strict action be taken against whoever is guilty in this case," NDTV quoted NCP President as saying.

Also Read | 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM Modi, collapses in Sindhudurg

This particular statue of the Maratha warrior was erected by the Navy at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The Opposition parties blamed the Eknath Shinde-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government alleging it had paid little attention to the quality of work. The 35-foot tall Chhatrapati Shivaji statue installed in Sindhudurg district collapsed around 1:00 PM on Monday, PTI reported citing an official.

Reacting over the incident, NCP (SP) State President and former Minister Jayant Patil said, “The state government is responsible for the collapse, as it did not take proper care. The government paid little attention to the quality of work."

Targeting the PM Modi led government, Jayant Patil alleged that it only focused on conducting an event where PM Modi was invited rather than paying attention to the quality of work.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCracks within Maharashtra NDA? Ally Ajit Pawar’s NCP to protest over Shivaji statue collapse

