Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated the Chandni Chowk Flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune. The inauguration comes after much delay. The flyover will be opened for traffic movement just after the inaugural ceremony concludes today.

According to Gadkari, a total of 4 flyovers, 1 underpass widening and 2 new underpasses have been constructed in this entire project. The Chandni Chowk flyover project aims to decongest traffic in Maharashtra's Pune city, Gadkari added. “The main problem of traffic congestion in Pune city and district will be solved due to this bridge which is 16.98 km long and costing ₹865 crore. Under this project of total length of 16 km, the work of 2.2 km long Chandni Chowk Interchange has been completed. Both sides of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway have 2-lane internal and 2-lane external service. A total of 8 ramps have been constructed to go in 8 different directions from the same interchange, which will provide strong connectivity to various areas." Gadkari said. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. At the ceremony Gadkari asked Pawar and Chandrakant Patil to think of names for the flyover, according to a media report.

According to officials, this multi-level flyover has been built to alleviate the traffic chaos in the Pune-Bangalore highway NH48 and the nearby local area of the highway.

The foundation stone for this project was laid about five years ago.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹865 crore, with contributions from the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Chandani Chowk served as a major junction connecting various areas such as Bavdhan, National Defence Academy, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road of Pune city, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

Traffic chaos on the highway compelled the civic body to plan the redevelopment of Chandani Chowk.

The flyover consists of four bridges and two underpasses, with a total length including all the arms 16.98 km, said officials.