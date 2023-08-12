Maharashtra News: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Chandni Chowk flyover on Pune-Bengaluru Highway1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Chandni Chowk Flyover on Pune-Bengaluru highway inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari in presence of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis after much delay. The project aims to decongest traffic in Pune city.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated the Chandni Chowk Flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune. The inauguration comes after much delay. The flyover will be opened for traffic movement just after the inaugural ceremony concludes today.
According to officials, this multi-level flyover has been built to alleviate the traffic chaos in the Pune-Bangalore highway NH48 and the nearby local area of the highway.
The foundation stone for this project was laid about five years ago.
The estimated cost of the project is ₹865 crore, with contributions from the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation.
Chandani Chowk served as a major junction connecting various areas such as Bavdhan, National Defence Academy, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road of Pune city, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.
Traffic chaos on the highway compelled the civic body to plan the redevelopment of Chandani Chowk.
The flyover consists of four bridges and two underpasses, with a total length including all the arms 16.98 km, said officials.